Fraud and murder accused Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho appeared in the Kuruman magistrate's court in the Northern Cape on Friday to face another murder charge.
The charges arise from an incident where the accused — who had insured her child for a large amount of money — made an insurance claim after the death of the child in suspicious circumstances at Kuruman Hospital.
Setshwantsho, from North West, is in custody after she was denied bail by the Mmabatho magistrate's court on January 19, where she is also facing murder and insurance fraud charges.
TimeLIVE previously reported that she had been arrested on November 16 on suspicion she had murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims.
A police report revealed one of the murders, initially ruled a “natural death”, happened in Mmabatho in the North West, when a female relative died under mysterious circumstances in March last year.
Woman linked to ‘insurance murders’ accused of killing her own child
Image: Supplied
Northern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Setshwantsho had insured her child for a large amount of money.
He said she was arrested after police investigations uncovered similar incidents where her family members, whom she had insured, died under mysterious circumstances.
“The accused is remanded in custody until her next appearance on March 12 in the Kuruman magistrate’s court for further investigation and the appointment of attorney representation,” he said.
TimesLIVE
