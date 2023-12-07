State opposing bail for woman linked to ‘insurance murder’

An investigating officer is expected to continue with his testimony in the Molopo magistrate’s court next week as the state opposes the bail application of a woman accused of involvement in the murder of a relative to benefit from an insurance payout.
The case against Agnes Setshwantsho was postponed to December 13.
She is facing a charge of murder, two counts of fraud and one of defeating the ends of justice.
On Wednesday, her defence attorney read an affidavit on her behalf, stating why she should be granted bail.
Investigating officer Sgt Kheshi Mabunda took the stand and provided the court with reasons for opposing bail. He is expected to continue with his testimony and be cross-examined by the accused’s attorney at the next court sitting.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said an intelligence operation led to the arrest of the accused on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims.
“The suspect was traced and arrested in Centurion during a takedown operation led by the SAPS in collaboration and full co-operation with an insurance company. The SAPS further reported that in the past two months, Sgt Keshi Mabunda and a team of detectives have been working on the case after a tip-off from relatives of this suspect,” he said.
Mamothame said through analysis and collection of evidence including the exhumation of a body, the team was able to link the suspect to the case.
“According to the police report, the murder that was initially ruled a natural death happened in Mmabatho, in the North West, where a female relative died under mysterious circumstances in March.”
He said investigations have revealed that the suspect allegedly fraudulently took out insurance on behalf of her relative before her murder.
Mamothame said police are conducting further investigations, possibly adding more charges against the accused.
Setshwantsho will remain in custody pending the outcome of the bail application.
