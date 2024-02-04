National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola applauded the team that foiled the heist.
He said police would act decisively against serious and violent crime.
“Our intelligence operators are on the ground, our teams are on high alert. We cannot rule with criminals, it’s either them or us. Our focus is to ensure the safety and security of law-abiding citizens. We will continue to sharpen our focus and clamp down on serious and violent crime with a view to apprehending and ensuring successful conviction of those behind CIT crimes in the country,” said Masemola.
A manhunt is under way for the remaining suspects who fled on foot.
TimesLIVE
Two suspects die in shoot-out as police foil CIT heist in Soweto
Image: Supplied
Two suspects were killed in a dramatic shoot-out with police on Saturday evening during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville, Soweto.
Police recovered an R5 rifle, three AK-47s and three vehicles.
SAPS members, acting on information about a planned CIT heist, arrived at an active scene in Dobsonville and intercepted the suspects before they could blow up the cash van and a shoot-out ensued.
