Sport

Mphahlele takes national 1,500m indoor record in France

04 February 2024 - 10:41 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ryan Mphahlele in action in Cape Town in 2022.
Ryan Mphahlele in action in Cape Town in 2022.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Ryan Mphahlele broke the national indoor 1,500m record in Miramas, France, on Friday night as he streaked to victory in 3min 36.57sec on the short track.

The previous 3:36.96 mark was set by Juan van Deventer in February 2010.

Mphahlele’s effort ranks him fifth in the world this year, and given his pace and ability to attack on the 200m laps he could be a contender at the world indoor championships in Glasgow early next month.

Last year Mphahlele and Tshepo Tshite eclipsed the 36-year-old 1,500m outdoor mark held by Johan Fourie — as the fastest South African on South African soil — when they clocked 3:32.90 and 3:32.68 respectively.

Last month US-based Adriaan Wildschutt set the national indoor mark in the 5,000m while finishing second in 12:56.76 at a meet in Boston.

That was more than 30 seconds faster than George Kusche’s 13:28.95 from December 2021.

The displays by Mphahlele and Wildschutt suggest they are on track to do well at the Paris Olympics later this year, though Mphahlele has yet to secure qualification for the showpiece scheduled to be staged from July 27 to August 11.

MORE:

SA trio clinch team bronze at world half-marathon champs

South Africa’s men scored a bronze medal at the World Athletics road-running championships in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday, finishing third as a team in ...
Sport
4 months ago

'Forever yena' — Akani Simbine finds his happily ever after

Akani Simbine is officially off the market.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Where will Team SA find Olympic medals in Paris?

If world championship medals this past year were an accurate measure of Olympic silverware at Paris 2024, Team South Africa would be in serious ...
Sport
1 month ago

More than R1m a month being invested in Paris 2024 hopefuls, say Sascoc

More than R1m a month is being pumped into South Africa's top Olympic and Paralympic athletes in the build-up to Paris 2024, with additional funds ...
Sport
1 month ago

South Africa deliver worst world championship display in Budapest

South Africa plumbed new depths at the world athletics championships in Budapest, finishing their campaign on Sunday with zero medals and just one ...
Sport
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Faf delivers as Super Kings storm into SA20 playoffs Cricket
  2. BLOW BY BLOW | Bafana into semis! SA win nail-biter against Cape Verde on ... Soccer
  3. Hail hero Ronwen! Four penalty stops put Bafana in first Afcon semi in 24 years Soccer
  4. Journey into the unknown for Black Caps and Proteas in first Test Cricket
  5. ‘I was sleeping with Satan’: former Bafana star Junaid Hartley on drug addiction Soccer

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...