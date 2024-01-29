Another delay has marred proceedings in the trial of the Isis-linked trio charged with the February 2018 murder and disappearance of Dr Rodney and Rachel Saunders in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 41, his wife Fatima Bibi Patel, 31, and their Malawian boarder Ahmed “Bazooka” Mussa Jackson, 36, are charged with the murder of the couple who were renowned botanists.
On Monday, Bulelani Mazomba, who was representing Del Vecchio and his wife, wasn't present in court and as a result the matter did not proceed.
The trio also face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.
A new attorney, Shaheen Seedat, has since come in on record for the two.
The matter has been postponed to February 2.
It is expected that Seedat will inform the court how much time she needs to proceed with trial.
The trial has been beset with numerous delays, including the accused falling ill and calls for the prosecutor, Mahen Naidu, to recuse himself.
Yet another delay in Del Vecchio kidnapping and murder trial
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN
