New Models

WATCH | SVI Engineering offers B6 armoured cab for UD Kuzer trucks

05 February 2024 - 11:35 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Local armoured car specialist SVI Engineering is offering a new factory-backed B6 armouring package for the popular UD Kuzer RKE 150 truck. 

Trading its standard cab for a version custom fabricated from bullet-resistant steel and top-quality ballistic glass, the SVI-converted UD Kuzer truck offers its driver and front passengers protection against assault rifles up to 7.62x51 mm (including AK47, R5 and R1).

The full cab replacement delivers ultimate B6 protection.
The full cab replacement delivers ultimate B6 protection.
Image: Supplied

The conversion is approved by UD Trucks Southern Africa and can be ordered through any dealer in the Japanese firm’s local network, with the standard manufacturer warranty remaining in place. 

“We developed this cab replacement solution not only for clients transporting high-value cargo – such as electronics, cigarettes and food products – but also for several other applications,” said SVI CEO Jaco de Kock.

The custom replacement cab is fabricated from bullet-resistant steel and top-quality ballistic glass.
The custom replacement cab is fabricated from bullet-resistant steel and top-quality ballistic glass.
Image: Supplied

“For example, since the UD Kuzer’s load body design is adaptable to different customer requirements, it can be configured as a cash-in-transit vehicle or even an armoured personnel carrier. In addition, we offer the option to shorten the chassis if required.”

The B6 cab replacement for the UD Kuzer RKE 150 – which is available in both manual and automatic guise – is priced from R597,780 (excluding VAT), while box body options are offered, as is SVI’s optional intelligent locking system, which boasts geofencing and one-time pin functionality.

The build time is set at about three months, though this drops to as little as a single month should SVI have a cab in stock.

MORE

New Ford Ranger bakkie available with factory-approved SVI armouring

The armouring kits can be financed through Ford's dealerships
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Lamborghini Urus Performante joins the Dubai police force

Speedsters and criminals beware – the Dubai police force has partnered with a fiery new Lamborghini Urus Performante.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Armoured Volvo XC90 available in Mzansi

Part of the Swedish luxury carmaker's broader global product offering, this unique flagship SUV offers customers discreet 360° ballistic protection ...
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Albon says new Williams FW46 will require a change of driving style Motorsport
  2. Red Bull investigating complaint against team boss Horner Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Isuzu D-Max AT35 Reviews
  4. New Ford Ranger Platinum pricing and specs revealed New Models
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...