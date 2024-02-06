South Africa

Central Karoo electricity outage expected to last several days

06 February 2024 - 11:31 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fraserburg and Sutherland in the Northern Cape are also affected by the electricity outage. Stock photo.
Fraserburg and Sutherland in the Northern Cape are also affected by the electricity outage. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dpreezg

Generators are being dispatched to several towns to keep essential services running after weekend storms caused power lines to collapse in the Central Karoo.

Heavy rain and gale-force winds caused seven power pylons to collapse on Saturday, causing what is expected to be a prolonged outage for residents.

“Eskom informed us the repair project is complex, and though they are working as fast as possible, repairs will most likely take several days,” local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC in the Western Cape Anton Bredell said on Tuesday.

Western Cape towns left in the dark include Roggeveld, Laingsburg, Ladismith, Leeugamka, Swartberg, Merweville, Matjiesfontein and Prince Albert. Fraserburg and Sutherland in the Northern Cape are also affected.

“We need to ensure our hospitals and schools have water and sufficient diesel to run generators. We are also sending generators to institutions that do not have generators,” said Bredell.

The provincial disaster management centre is co-ordinating efforts to ensure essential services such as water distribution, wastewater systems, schools and hospitals keep functioning.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Weekend storms leave parts of Western Cape without electricity

Large parts of the interior of the Western Cape did not have electricity on Monday after weekend thunderstorms caused the collapse of seven power ...
News
1 day ago

SA’s nuclear push like ‘signing a big cheque’ for foreign companies

By the time nuclear project comes on stream in about 2035, there would be cheaper renewable, alternative green energy solutions, says expert
News
1 day ago

Gautengers will soon be able to use appliances at lower levels of load-shedding

Eskom will roll out its load-limiting project across Gauteng to optimise electricity consumption and better balance supply and demand on the grid ...
News
4 days ago

Clarens becomes SA’s first ‘smart town’ as it manages load demand during power cuts

The town of Clarens in the Free State has become the first in the country where residents manage their own electricity demand during load-shedding.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. UK's King Charles diagnosed with cancer, sons set to rally around him World
  3. 'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa South Africa
  4. One suspect killed, another nabbed after City Power security ‘catches’ duo with ... South Africa
  5. Sex worker murders: 'I was with my young son when I found body in unused ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...