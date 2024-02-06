South Africa

One suspect killed, another nabbed after City Power security ‘catches’ duo with stolen goods

06 February 2024 - 06:58
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A person has been shot and killed while another arrested after they were caught with stolen goods. Stock photo.
A person has been shot and killed while another arrested after they were caught with stolen goods. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

A suspect was shot dead and another arrested after the pair were apparently caught trying to escape with stolen goods.

The incident took place on Vermont street in Eldorado Park on Friday, according to City Power's Isaac Mangena.

“The entity's private security was called to respond to a suspected case of cable theft that was in progress. When they arrived at the scene of the crime, one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and fired shots at the security officers.

“The armed officers fired back and the suspect was fatally wounded. A murder inquest has been opened at the Eldorado Park police station. Meanwhile, another suspect who was also on the scene, was unharmed and arrested on the spot. He was caught in possession of copper cable and 500 Led street light covers, which are believed to have been stolen from a nearby school.”

The man, 22, has been charged with theft and possession of stolen items.

The latest incident comes amid increased cases of cable theft and vandalism across the city.

City Power said in the past month, it had “recorded more than 200 cases of cable theft and vandalism”.

“This weekend alone, we had 14 such incidents across all service delivery centres, with five cases of vandalised street lights in the same period. This is seriously concerning as it affects City Power's ability to deliver uninterrupted electricity supply to customers,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gas shock for Joburg residents

Residents in the central eastern suburbs of Johannesburg and some businesses in the inner city are up in arms over Egoli Gas’s decision to stop ...
News
2 days ago

City Power technician found unharmed after alleged hijacking

City Power has confirmed its employee who was allegedly hijacked on Wednesday in Lenasia Ext 4 while a team of technicians were busy on site has been ...
News
4 days ago

Weekend storms leave parts of Western Cape without electricity

Large parts of the interior of the Western Cape did not have electricity on Monday after weekend thunderstorms caused the collapse of seven power ...
News
1 day ago

Load-limiting project rolls out to more Joburg suburbs

Residents of Buccleuch, Kelvin, Paulshof, Marlboro, Sunninghill and Waterfall in Johannesburg who have smart meters have been selected for the ...
News
4 days ago

Roodepoort suburbs plunged into darkness as 10 mini-substations vandalised

City Power says it is making significant progress in replacing vandalised electricity infrastructure across Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. UK's King Charles diagnosed with cancer, sons set to rally around him World
  3. 'I never confessed': Sibiya denies admitting involvement in killing Senzo Meyiwa South Africa
  4. One suspect killed, another nabbed after City Power security ‘catches’ duo with ... South Africa
  5. Sex worker murders: 'I was with my young son when I found body in unused ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...