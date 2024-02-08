The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
During the cross-examination by the state of Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first suspect in the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain on Tuesday, he was accused of fabricating a story and tailoring evidence.
“I put it to you that you are fabricating a story. You are tailoring the evidence as you go along,” said prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda.
This after numerous allegations made by Sibiya, including that the lead investigator, Brig Bongani Gininda, was present when he was forced to sign the alleged confession statement.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
