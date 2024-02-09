A man was killed in an alleged mob justice attack in Muswodi Dipeni village in Limpopo on Thursday night.
The man was accused of allegedly committing house break-ins in the village.
“Upon arrival at the scene, police found that the crowd had already dispersed and an unknown man's body was lying with multiple injuries. The emergency services personnel certified the victim dead at the scene,” police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers condemned the incident and appealed to the community to come forward with information about suspects involved in the murder.
Housebreaking suspect killed in 'mob justice' attack in Limpopo
