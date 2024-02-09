South Africa

Housebreaking suspect killed in 'mob justice' attack in Limpopo

09 February 2024 - 22:11 By TimesLIVE
A mob allegedly took the law into their own hands and killed a man they suspected of housebreaking in Muswodi Dipeni village in Limpopo on Thursday night.
A mob allegedly took the law into their own hands and killed a man they suspected of housebreaking in Muswodi Dipeni village in Limpopo on Thursday night.
Image: 1243RF/Paul Fleet

A man was killed in an alleged mob justice attack in Muswodi Dipeni village in Limpopo on Thursday night. 

The man was accused of allegedly committing house break-ins in the village. 

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found that the crowd had already dispersed and an unknown man's body was lying with multiple injuries. The emergency services personnel certified the victim dead at the scene,” police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba  said. 

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers condemned the incident and appealed to the community to come forward with information about suspects involved in the murder. 

TimesLIVE 

