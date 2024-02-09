South Africa

Wet weather and possible flooding expected this weekend

The scorching heatwave that has hit the country in the past week will come to an end over the next few days

09 February 2024 - 11:42
The SA Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng and other provinces this weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The scorching heat that has hit the country over the past week is expected to come to an end this weekend, to be replaced by rain and possible flooding, as well as a drop in temperatures.

The SA Weather Service says there is a 60% chance of rain in Gauteng, parts of the North West, the Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, which could come with strong winds and hail.

Forecaster Ishmael Moyo said rain and a drop in temperatures are expected from Friday.

“For Friday, we have a 30% chance of rain, mostly in the eastern parts of the country. This will continue throughout Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

In areas where there is a 60% chance of rain, there could be severe thunderstorms, high winds, large quantities of small hail, and heavy downpours that could result in flooding under bridges and in low-lying areas.

Heatwave alert for Gauteng

Tshwane emergency management services (EMS) has noted temperatures in areas such as Hammanskraal are expected to rise to 37ºC.
2 days ago

Similar weather conditions are predicted for Saturday, including a 30% chance of showers along the Western Cape south coast extending into the Eastern Cape. There is a 60% chance of rain throughout KwaZulu-Natal.

“For Sunday [there is] a 30% chance of rain for most of the eastern half of the country, and again a 60% chance for Gauteng, the North West, the southwestern parts of Limpopo, the eastern parts of North West, and the northeastern parts of Free State,” Moyo said.

“Going into Monday, [there is] a 30% chance of rain over the central parts of the country, extending to the eastern interior, the western parts of Mpumalanga, and Gauteng.”

He said temperatures were expected to drop to between cool and warm. However, the northern parts of Tshwane were likely to continue to experience hot weather.

“The heatwave will not persist through the weekend. We will see a significant drop in temperatures on Sunday. However, it will be hot in the extreme north and the northern parts of Tshwane going into Hammanskraal. Tshwane has been having temperatures ranging between 34°C and 36°C. However, Pretoria is expected to be at 32°C.”

Johannesburg and Vereeniging are forecast to be cooler at 28°C.

TimesLIVE

