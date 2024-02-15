South Africa

City of Ekurhuleni employee among three arrested for cable theft

15 February 2024 - 16:58 By TimesLIVE
The City of Ekurhuleni's anti-cable theft task team and a private security company intercepted a truck just before it left with cable worth R1.2m from the city's stores in Alberton. An employee is one of three suspects arrested.
The City of Ekurhuleni's anti-cable theft task team and a private security company intercepted a truck just before it left with cable worth R1.2m from the city’s stores in Alberton. An employee is one of three suspects arrested.
Image: City of Ekurhuleni

A City of Ekurhuleni employee was one of three people arrested in a truck carrying stolen electrical cable worth about R1.2m in Alberton on Tuesday. 

The municipality’s anti-cable theft task team and a private security company intercepted the truck just before it left with the cable from the city’s stores in Alberton. 

The  employee works as a clerk at the Alberton stores.

“This makes the situation worse because we expect our employees to protect municipal infrastructure at all times,” city spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said. 

Preliminary investigations showed the employee allegedly issued fraudulent documents for the release of the cable from the stores. 

The city spends millions of rand on security companies to patrol and monitor its infrastructure. The municipality is losing more than R90m a year due to cable theft, Dlamini said. 

The three will appear in court soon. The municipal official will also face an internal disciplinary process. 

TimesLIVE 

