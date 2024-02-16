South Africa

Load-shedding break between 5am and 4pm this weekend, says Eskom

16 February 2024 - 19:36 By TimesLIVE
There will be no load-shedding between 5am and 4pm this weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

There will be no load-shedding between 5am and 4pm this weekend, Eskom announced on Friday.

It said stage 2 load-shedding, which was implemented from 10am on Friday, will be implemented until 5am on Saturday. It will then be suspended until 4pm, when stage 2 will resume. Load-shedding will then be suspended from 5am on Sunday until 4pm, when stage 1 will be implemented. 

Eskom said this was made possible because of the recovery of additional generating capacity, adequate emergency reserves and anticipated lower weekend electricity demand. 

Last weekend saw Eskom implement stage 6 because of multiple generating units being taken out of service. This was gradually reduced throughout the week as some units came back into service. 

The power utility said unplanned outages have reduced to 13.733MW, while the capacity out of services for planned maintenance is at 8,121MW. 

Its power station general managers and their teams were continuing to work diligently to ensure additional generating capacity is recovered by bringing units back to service, it said. 

“A total of 2,440MW of generating capacity is planned to be returned to service by Sunday.” 

TimesLIVE 

