UJ concerned after health department alert about STI surge in areas inhabited by students

Oamogetswe Chikwado, a member of the Black Womxn Caucus and former secretary-general of the student representative council of Tshwane South TVET College, said a phenomenon driving this increase is the lived experiences on a daily basis where young people are forced to engage in unhealthy sexual behaviour as a means to support their families.
“The majority of them need to be rotational sex workers who have a target of making a certain amount a week. We can’t separate the experiences of young women in institutions of higher learning from the experiences of young women in broader South Africa.
“The same challenges exist, yes, they may be momentarily shielded from the harsh reality while on campus. But our institutions of higher learning and the serious problems that exist there are an extension of a bigger societal crisis in our country where young women and girls continue to fall victim,” said Chikwado.
Claire Serrao, programme technical lead and HIV care and treatment services at BroadReach Health Development, said the STI prevalence may be due to two factors, condom usage and low utilisation of services for sexual and reproductive health among men.
“Condom usage has dropped over the years.
“This can be attributed in part to the increased uptake of PrEP for the prevention of HIV infections, and in part to the high demand for contraceptives to prevent unplanned pregnancies.
“With these two concerns addressed, many sexually active individuals overlook the need for continued usage of condoms to reduce their exposure to STIs.
“Research done in underutilisation by men of HIV and TB services, and health services in general, has yielded some insights that can be utilised to improve uptake of STI screening and prevention services among men as well,” said Serrao.
Dr Ziyanda Makaba, clinical specialist in HIV paediatrics said the high number of PrEP users presenting with STIs may be due to several factors. These include a possible lack of, or insufficient, patient education to ensure people understand that PrEP prevents HIV but not other STIs.
“We must design and implement patient literacy materials and public awareness campaigns that address both STIs and HIV prevention in the context of transient, short-term or longer-term relationships.
“This could include the use of social media to promote the prevention of HIV and STIs, as well as to address common misconceptions and gender norms. Interactive platforms on popular social media sites are also important to engage with and support youth at risk of HIV and STI infection,” said Makaba.
UJ concerned after health department alert about STI surge in areas inhabited by students
The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has expressed concern over the increase in STI infections in Gauteng due to risky sexual behaviour, while experts say the rise can be attributed to low condom usage and low use of sexual and reproductive health services among men.
The Gauteng department of health (GDoH) has issued a public warning on reckless sexual behaviour, saying it has seen an increase in the transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV infection.
Areas where an increase in STIs was recorded included Alexandra, Sandton, the Joburg inner city, Braamfontein, Hillbrow, Germiston, Katlehong, Vooslorus, Sedibeng and Tshwane.
EDITORIAL | Gauteng STI and HIV/Aids figures are cause for genuine concern
It said Johannesburg has tertiary institutions and high-risk individuals such as sex workers and people who inject drugs. Merafong is a mining area with a majority of the population being male, Region 7 has farming areas where cultural norms hinder uptake of services especially among men, while Ekurhuleni South and Lesedi have TVET colleges, informal settlements, truck stops and hostels.
“UJ, along with other tertiary institutions in the province, contributes to the STI statistics reported by the GDoH. UJ is concerned about the reluctance of male students to seek treatment and has implemented strategies to address this issue.
“A campaign will soon be launched to encourage students to seek treatment. Every Friday, walk-in sessions will be available at the on-campus clinic for students with health-related issues. While open to all students, the campaign aims to encourage male students in particular to make use of the clinic's services,” said Molimi Geya, director of the centre for student health and wellness at UJ.
The institution said a campaign will would soon be launched to encourage students to seek treatment.
