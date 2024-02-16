Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said he is “deeply devastated” by the shooting.
The firearm is believed to belong to a parent of the grade 6 pupil, he said.
“The incident is reported to have occurred on Friday morning when the principal saw learners sitting in the foyer and instructed [them] to take out their workbooks to study.
“The grade 6 learner allegedly mumbled something in response but the principal ignored him. He saw the learner again later near the staff room, which is when he was shot by him with a firearm. The principal was rushed to a medical facility for medical attention and is recovering from his wounds.
“We will take disciplinary action against the learner while also monitoring the principal’s condition to ensure he returns to full health,” Chiloane said.
Mamba Security area manager Tania Rabie said the shooting was reported at about 8.30am.
The team joined police officers in pursuit of the suspect, who allegedly ran away, still in possession of the weapon.
“We found him on the run about a kilometre away, with the gun in his pocket. When we arrived we saw he tried to throw the gun away,” she said. “We took him back to the scene where we detained him and SAPS arrested him.”
The education department will deploy its psychosocial support staff to the school on Monday to provide counselling and trauma support, the MEC said.
TimesLIVE
Primary school pupil arrested after principal shot, wounded in Primrose
Image: 123RF
A primary school pupil faces charges of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his principal in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, on Friday morning.
The pupil, 13, was arrested.
The Primrose Hill Primary School principal, 51, has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown. Police have launched an investigation to establish the origin of the firearm, which has been seized by police,” said spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.
“The pupil is expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate's court soon.”
Zama zamas in vicious Primrose gunfight just weeks after SANDF and police raids
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said he is “deeply devastated” by the shooting.
The firearm is believed to belong to a parent of the grade 6 pupil, he said.
“The incident is reported to have occurred on Friday morning when the principal saw learners sitting in the foyer and instructed [them] to take out their workbooks to study.
“The grade 6 learner allegedly mumbled something in response but the principal ignored him. He saw the learner again later near the staff room, which is when he was shot by him with a firearm. The principal was rushed to a medical facility for medical attention and is recovering from his wounds.
“We will take disciplinary action against the learner while also monitoring the principal’s condition to ensure he returns to full health,” Chiloane said.
Mamba Security area manager Tania Rabie said the shooting was reported at about 8.30am.
The team joined police officers in pursuit of the suspect, who allegedly ran away, still in possession of the weapon.
“We found him on the run about a kilometre away, with the gun in his pocket. When we arrived we saw he tried to throw the gun away,” she said. “We took him back to the scene where we detained him and SAPS arrested him.”
The education department will deploy its psychosocial support staff to the school on Monday to provide counselling and trauma support, the MEC said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Parents protest after stabbing of pupil outside school in Cape Town
Fatal teen stabbing 'could have been prevented' if school addressed bullying incident
Pupil dies, another hospitalised after fight outside Joburg school
Pupils protest outside Phoenix school after stabbing death of schoolmate
School discipline under fire after 15-year-old fatally stabbed in KZN
What’s going on with our killer kids?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos