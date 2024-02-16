South Africa

Primary school pupil arrested after principal shot, wounded in Primrose

16 February 2024 - 13:54
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A primary school pupil was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly shooting his principal. Stock photo.
A primary school pupil was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly shooting his principal. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A primary school pupil faces charges of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his principal in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, on Friday morning.

The pupil, 13, was arrested.

The Primrose Hill Primary School principal, 51, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown. Police have launched an investigation to establish the origin of the firearm, which has been seized by police,” said spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

“The pupil is expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate's court soon.”

Zama zamas in vicious Primrose gunfight just weeks after SANDF and police raids

Residents wake to clashes as illegal miners exchange gunfire in broad daylight
News
1 day ago

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said he is “deeply devastated” by the shooting.

The firearm is believed to belong to a parent of the grade 6 pupil, he said.

“The incident is reported to have occurred on Friday morning when the principal saw learners sitting in the foyer and instructed [them] to take out their workbooks to study.

“The grade 6 learner allegedly mumbled something in response but the principal ignored him. He saw the learner again later near the staff room, which is when he was shot by him with a firearm. The principal was rushed to a medical facility for medical attention and is recovering from his wounds.

“We will take disciplinary action against the learner while also monitoring the principal’s condition to ensure he returns to full health,” Chiloane said.

Mamba Security area manager Tania Rabie said the shooting was reported at about 8.30am.

The team joined police officers in pursuit of the suspect, who allegedly ran away, still in possession of the weapon.

“We found him on the run about a kilometre away, with the gun in his pocket. When we arrived we saw he tried to throw the gun away,” she said. “We took him back to the scene where we detained him and SAPS arrested him.”

The education department will deploy its psychosocial support staff to the school on Monday to provide counselling and trauma support, the MEC said.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parents protest after stabbing of pupil outside school in Cape Town

Parents protested outside JG Meiring High School in Goodwood, Cape Town, in outrage over the stabbing earlier in the week of a grade 11 pupil outside ...
News
2 days ago

Fatal teen stabbing 'could have been prevented' if school addressed bullying incident

The fatal stabbing of a grade 8 pupil at Oakdale Secondary School in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, could have been prevented, according to the sister of a ...
News
6 days ago

Pupil dies, another hospitalised after fight outside Joburg school

A grade 8 schoolboy from Oakdale Secondary School in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, died on Wednesday after he was stabbed in a fight between pupils ...
News
1 week ago

Pupils protest outside Phoenix school after stabbing death of schoolmate

Dozens of Brookdale Secondary School pupils boycotted classes on Monday after the stabbing death of a fellow pupil during a fight outside the school.
News
1 week ago

School discipline under fire after 15-year-old fatally stabbed in KZN

Siyabonga Mngomezulu's death fuelled protests by pupils who boycotted classes on Monday
News
1 week ago

What’s going on with our killer kids?

The spate of murder cases involving children accused of killing their own parents beggars belief, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Tsotsi' star Presley Chweneyagae’s foundation 'used to swindle lotteries arts ... South Africa
  2. 31 pharmacy students stricken by ‘eyesight problems’ at Sefako Makgatho ... South Africa
  3. It’s just a sharp right turn from Sharprite to Shoprite South Africa
  4. Lenasia businessman arrested after mini substation found at his premises South Africa
  5. 'It's risky but we have to do it': sex workers on Joburg's mean streets South Africa

Latest Videos

Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism