The solar micro-grid project will be rolled out to 14 more informal settlements in Gauteng once the pilot is successfully installed in Alexandra.
This is according to City Power, which on Sunday released a statement providing an update on the "first of its kind" solar micro-grid project under construction at an informal settlement in the area.
The project will power the amaRasta informal settlement, situated between Far East Bank Ext 8 and the Jukskei River.
Once completed, the 1MVA solar grid will provide electricity to 500 households, City Power said.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi had previously put this figure at 200 homes.
According to the entity, the project is near completion and is expected to go live before the end of March.
Lesufi, cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Mzi Khumalo, MMC of environment and infrastructure services Jack Sekwaila, City Power board chairperson Bonolo Ramokhele and CEO Tshifularo Mashava visited the site on Sunday to assess progress in the project.
Plans for micro-grid solar rollout in 14 more informal settlements
Grids enabled to accommodate charging stations for electric vehicles
WATCH | Pilot micro-grid project to power up Alex informal settlement
"The purpose of this innovative and clean energy project is to provide reliable electricity supply to informal dwellers by harnessing the power of the sun," the entity said.
"Once the pilot project in Alexandra proves effective, it will be rolled out in 14 other informal settlements in the province as part of the energy crisis response plan."
City Power said one of the spinoffs from the grid was its capacity to power the electric vehicle economy in townships.
"The solar grids have been enabled to also accommodate charging stations for electric vehicles. So partnering with automotive businesses in the area that produce electric vehicles could significantly benefit the township economy," Ramokhele said.
Additionally, the project helped with job creation as nearly 80 people were hired to work on the construction, mostly women, and 12 small businesses were involved in the project development.
Micro-grids are local electricity grids that serve small populations, often powered by renewable resources and able to function independently from a larger network.
