CCTV cameras, upgraded car plates and more to combat crime in Gauteng
Gauteng premier Lesufi signs new partnership in plan to make province safer
Image: Penwell Dlamini
The Gauteng government has signed a memorandum of understanding with technology firm Vumacam which gives the province access to the feed from the company’s 6,900 cameras spread across the province.
The memorandum signed in Milpark, Johannesburg, on Tuesday by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock will also result in the government installing more than 1,100 additional cameras in townships and informal settlements.
The feed will then be used by the provincial government in its fight against crime.
Lesufi said the move is inspired by the unacceptable levels of crime in the province, which require the government to up its game.
“We can’t be in our own houses and be at the mercy of criminals and pretend and behave as if we have lost this battle. If you have lost the battle against criminals, don’t count me. I’m still standing and will fight these criminals until they leave this province and go wherever they want to go.
“It hurts me to see that in daylight, people close highways, rob a cash van for almost 13 minutes and nothing happens,” Lesufi said.
He said the province has also taken over all the 300 cameras on Gauteng highways to get a better handle on what is happening on the roads.
Lesufi also announced that there will be 3,000 more crime prevention wardens, who will join the 6,000 unveiled last year.
“We are adding a tactical team. We will have a team that will concentrate on taxi violence, kidnapping, land invasion and fight against the hijacking of government construction projects in the province. This is a new group,” he said.
Here’s a look at the smart tech that can stymie vehicle theft, crime in Gauteng
Croock said the company’s infrastructure has an overview camera. It has artificial intelligence which categorises what is seen on the camera and alerts the operator to something unusual.
“The other side of the camera is licence recognition, which scans the licence and runs it against the database and tells you if that car has been involved in a crime or is wanted by police. This happens in milliseconds.
“We have seen 10 to 15 successes of arrest every day. These are people involved in car hijacking, kidnapping, murder, drugs and house breakings,” Croock said.
The company is working with the province to introduce facial recognition technology in its infrastructure in the future, he added.
