South Africa

Manhunt launched for kidnapping and murder suspects in Limpopo

20 February 2024 - 11:31
Jeffrey Sipho Diphofa's body was found not far from where he was kidnapped. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

Police in Dennilton in Sekhukhune district in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for suspects who kidnapped and murdered a 29-year-old man.

Jeffrey Sipho Diphofa was kidnapped and later discovered dead with gunshot wounds. His body was found not far from where he was kidnapped.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said he was with a female companion at 11pm on Sunday night at a food outlet in Moteti village when the woman asked him to accompany her to nearby bushes to relieve herself.

“The pair were accosted by an armed man who fired a random shot in their direction.

“The victim tried to fight back while the woman screamed for help. Another suspect emerged driving a blue Toyota Etios without registration number.

“The suspects forced the victim into the vehicle and sped off,” Ledwaba said

Police were notified, and a manhunt for the suspects ensued.

“The body of the victim with gunshot wounds was discovered at 7am on Monday, not far from where he was kidnapped, on the gravel road at Waalkraal Phase A.”

Two spent cartridges and one live round of ammunition were discovered at the scene during investigations.

The motive behind the incident is unknown, and police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

