After days of relatively low stages of load-shedding, Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 4 power cuts from Thursday morning.
The utility in a brief statement said: “Due to the loss of five generating units at Kendal power station and a generating unit at Duvha power station, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented at 4am today until further notice.
“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur.”
The utility on Sunday announced a mix of no load-shedding and stage 2 for the week.
“While the available generation capacity has been sustained, the need to replenish the emergency reserves for the upcoming week necessitates an increase in the stage of load-shedding,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding ramped up to stage 4 after loss of units at Kendal, Duvha
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
