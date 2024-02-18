South Africa

Load-shedding — stage 2 overnight and planned for week ahead

18 February 2024 - 15:15
According to the power utility, unplanned outages have further reduced to 13,350MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 8,476MW. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Stage 2 load-shedding will be repeated daily this week from 4pm until 5am the following morning.

Eskom said load-shedding would resume at stage 2 from 4pm on Sunday and continue overnight.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended from 5am until 4pm on Monday. Stage 2 load-shedding will then be implemented again from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. This alternating pattern ... will be repeated daily until further notice,” said Eskom.

The power utility said available generation capacity had been sustained but the need to replenish emergency reserves for the week ahead required overnight load-shedding.

Unplanned outages were at 13,350MW of generating capacity and 8,476MW was out for planned maintenance.

About 3,300MW of generating capacity was expected to be returned to service by Monday.

Sunday evening's expected peak demand was 24,979MW.

Eskom said it would communicate any changes to the load-shedding schedule.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm or when the load is limited. This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system, contributing to lower stages of load-shedding.”

