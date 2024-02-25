South Africa

Man arrested after 'holding wife, children hostage and wounding three cops' in Bedfordview

Four injured by gunshots during standoff

25 February 2024 - 15:32
The man eventually released the hostages and surrendered to police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/andranik2018

A 38-year-old Gauteng man who allegedly held his wife and children hostage was arrested after shooting and injuring three SAPS members who responded to the drama on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the incident happened at about 7am. The man will be charged with four counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

When police arrived at the house in Klopperpark, Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg, the man allegedly fired shots at them and a family friend in the house.

Masondo said a police hostage negotiator and task team were summoned.

“The suspect released all the other victims and surrendered to the police. He was arrested and will be charged with four counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” he said.

The three injured officers and family friend were taken to the nearest medical care centre in a serious but stable condition.

TimesLIVE

