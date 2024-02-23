Six bicycles and electrical appliances reported stolen were recovered after the arrest of two suspects in connection with thefts at a Mookgophong (formerly Naboomspruit) golf estate in the Waterberg district this week.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects allegedly broke into several residences and stole electrical appliances and the bikes on Monday and Tuesday.
On Wednesday the Modimolle crime intelligence unit received information about the two selling a Raleigh mountain bike for R1,500 in Mookgophong. A joint operation was conducted by the unit, local detectives and Reflex Security Services.
The suspects, aged 37 and 38, are expected to appear before the local magistrate's court soon to face charges of housebreaking and theft.
Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Two suspected housebreakers caught selling stolen mountain bike in Limpopo
Image: SAPS
