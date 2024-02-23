South Africa

Two suspected housebreakers caught selling stolen mountain bike in Limpopo

23 February 2024 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the stolen bikes recovered by police.
One of the stolen bikes recovered by police.
Image: SAPS

Six bicycles and electrical appliances reported stolen were recovered after the arrest of two suspects in connection with thefts at a Mookgophong (formerly Naboomspruit) golf estate in the Waterberg district this week.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects allegedly broke into several residences and stole electrical appliances and the bikes on Monday and Tuesday. 

On Wednesday the Modimolle crime intelligence unit received information about the two  selling a Raleigh mountain bike for R1,500 in Mookgophong. A joint operation was conducted by the unit, local detectives and Reflex Security Services.

The suspects, aged 37 and 38, are expected to appear before the local magistrate's court soon to face charges of housebreaking and theft.

Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cyclists under attack in Gauteng as criminal cases increase

There has been a sharp increase in attacks on Gauteng cyclists since October, with the Pedal Power Association recording four incidents in a single ...
News
3 months ago

SA rower Bales-Smith makes dramatic comeback from terrifying stabbing

The 27-year-old former Grey High pupil was attacked while cycling and stabbed three times in October last year
Sport
1 week ago

‘I don’t like pap,’ says Bafana coach Broos — but life in SA ‘10 times better than Cameroon’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos loves life in South Africa but is not a fan of pap and also would not risk engaging in his passion for cycling as the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Police arrest 3 over cyclists’ robberies in Gauteng, one victim killed

Three suspects who are believed to be part of a syndicate that attacks and robs cyclists in Gauteng are expected to appear before the Tembisa ...
News
3 months ago

Medical student hits the road to raise funds for classmates

The soon-to-be Maties graduates would have camped had it not been for the kindness of strangers
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling alcohol to minor South Africa
  2. R9bn tenders and land: Mbalula’s ex-spokesperson Ayanda Allie wants Ramaphosa ... South Africa
  3. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. Security guard and K9 attacked at city construction site in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Fikile Mbalula laughs off Jacob Zuma's two-thirds target for MK party News

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024