Opinion

Our crime culture knows no age barrier

The shooting of a primary school principal, apparently by a pupil, shows how violence has permeated our entire society

25 February 2024 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

Gun violence has been rampant in South Africa for years, but the shooting of a primary school headmaster in cold blood, allegedly by a 13-year-old pupil, is a chilling reminder that no sector of our society can escape it...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Glugging his vodka, Mbalula was loath to ask Putin about ... Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | Economics standing on its head Opinion
  3. Free ride to the coast courtesy of asocial media, or sell out and ‘voetsek’ Hogarth
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | SA is no longer the promised land for our youth Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Anoj Singh Hogarth

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'