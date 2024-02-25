Q&A with head of justice and violence prevention at ISS Gareth Newham
The 2023/24 third-quarter crime statistics released last week make typically horrific reading. Chris Barron asked Gareth Newham, head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies ...
25 February 2024 - 00:00
Do these crime stats serve any useful purpose beyond trying to make the police look accountable?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.