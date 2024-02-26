South Africa

Labour department closes unsafe mobile classrooms in Limpopo

26 February 2024 - 17:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Limpopo employment and labour inspectorate has closed down seven mobile classrooms in a Limpopo school for failing to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
The Limpopo employment and labour inspectorate has closed down seven mobile classrooms in a Limpopo school for failing to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

The department of employment and labour inspectorate in Limpopo has closed down seven mobile classrooms at Tshikundamalema Secondary School in Masisi, due to non-compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act. 

The use of the mobile classrooms, which threaten the heath and safety of pupils and the teachers, has been prohibited. 

This was because there are live electric wires and distribution boxes open without covers, which poses danger of electrocution. The inspectorate found the classes have no mechanical ventilation and this poses the danger of heatstroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps and possible death to pupils. 

“An additional prohibition notice was issued for an old dilapidated block which poses a danger of collapse and may kill people. The block must be secured and no person may be allowed near or even enter the building,” department spokesperson in Limpopo, Mapula Tloubatla said. 

Tloubatla said the school was also issued with a contravention notice for failure to adhere to the general safety regulations and environmental regulations for workplaces. 

“The school has failed to ensure that at least more than one person is readily available during normal working hours, who is in possession of a valid certificate of competence in first aid.” 

It also failed to provide first aid boxes near the workplace to be accessed for the treatment of injured people and failed to keep all floors and walkways in a good state of repair. 

Acting provincial chief inspector Lucia Ramusi said it was important for the department of education to ensure that pupils and teachers’ lives were protected at all times.

“The non-compliance at the school can result in a tragedy that cannot be reversed if the health and safety regulations are not adhered to.

“We will monitor the progress and ensure that corrective measures are put in place. We value education but the health and safety of all people in workplaces is our utmost priority,” Ramusi said. 

The prohibited sections of the school will remain closed until the education department corrects the non-compliance identified by the inspector. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Cruel stink of the ship of shame

First came the stench. Then a burning in the eyes and nose — the telltale sign of ammonia. Manure everywhere, in the feed troughs and water troughs, ...
News
1 day ago

A pet monkey from an ex led to exotic business for Benoni breeder

Christo Myburgh said he fell in love with exotic animals after he received two marmosets as a gift
News
1 week ago

Labour department halts construction of mall in Johannesburg

Gauteng department of employment and labour inspectors stopped construction operations at a site in Johannesburg pending the construction company's ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man arrested after 'holding wife, children hostage and wounding three cops' in ... South Africa
  2. I will stand by him: Wife of South African man convicted of Alaska murders South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Unemployed healthcare workers march to Union Buildings to demand jobs South Africa
  4. Elderly German tourist killed by hitchhiker he befriended South Africa
  5. Toyota stolen 14 years ago in Eastern Cape found by police in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'