Counterfeit goods worth millions seized in Rustenburg raid on shops

Police seized counterfeit goods worth more than R8m and arrested two suspects during an operation in Rustenburg on Thursday.

They also seized more than R30,000 during the operation.

Police members from various units, South African Revenue Services officials, brand protectors and security officials acted on information they had received on a number of shops in Rustenburg suspected of dealing in counterfeit goods.

“A search and seizure warrant was executed. This resulted in the seizure of various counterfeit items such as clothing, apparel, shoes, caps and bags.

“The two suspects will face charges related to the Counterfeit Goods Act while one will face an additional charge for contravention of the Immigration Act,” the police said in a statement.

To date, the police’s national counterfeit goods unit, in collaboration with its various crime fighting partners, has seized more than R200m worth of counterfeit goods and more than R1m in cash during multiple operations in different parts of the country since the unit was established in November last year.

TimesLIVE