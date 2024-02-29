KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Roos and Hanekom’s Cape pedigree looms large in tussle for Bok jersey
Saturday’s north vs south match between the Bulls and Stormers has a distinct Cape flavour for both sides
29 February 2024 - 21:38
Evan Roos and Cameron Hanekom finally get to square up in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and the one with the bragging rights on Saturday night will have the bigger strut next week at the Springboks' first alignment camp for 2024...
