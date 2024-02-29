South Africa

Unmasked: Five men in court for AKA and Tibz killing

29 February 2024 - 11:18
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey, Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Five men accused of killing Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish on Florida Road in Durban in February last year appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday. 

The five - Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36 and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande , 29, appeared on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, 2 counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unawful possession of ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder.

The men who wearing masks, buffs and hoodies in an attempt to conceal their full facial identity, were asked to remove their gear by the state. 

The matter was remanded March 6 for a bail hearing and the men will remain in custody in the interim.

TimesLIVE

