South Africa

Woman denied bail in her father's murder case

01 March 2024 - 18:42 By TimesLIVE
Mologadi Mehlape is one of five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of her father, Malekutu Johannes Mehlape. She was denied bail on Friday.
Image: Facebook

Two of the five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape, circuit manager of the department of basic education in Limpopo, were denied bail on Friday. 

The deceased's daughter Mologadi Magdeline Mehlape, 27, Tshepo Gabriel Ranoto, 34, Lehlohonolo Klaas Magatlane, 34, Mahlodi Melida Mathole, 34, and Michael Sello Molongoane, 42, appeared in the Mankweng magistrate’s court, where the case was postponed until April 11 for further investigation. 

They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlicensed ammunition. 

Mologadi Mehlape and Mathole were the only accused who brought bail applications, which were denied. 

Prosecutor Max Mathabatha vigorously opposed bail for the two. The other three accused abandoned their applications.   

Mehlape, 56, was gunned down at his home in Mankweng Zone 1, outside Polokwane, on December 28 last year. 

“It is alleged that the deceased's daughter conspired with the rest of the accused to have the deceased killed, as a result of family disputes” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

She said the deceased's daughter allegedly opened the gate and the door to the house, allowing the rest of the accused to gain entry, and the deceased was ambushed and shot to death. 

TimesLIVE 

