Sister-in-law charged with murder of Limpopo education official, joins his daughter in dock

26 January 2024 - 09:30
Mologadi Mehlape is one of five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of her father, Malekutu Johannes Mehlape.
Image: Facebook

School principal Mahlodi Melida Mathole, 42, arrested in connection with the murder of Limpopo education department circuit manager Johannes Mehlape, is his sister-in-law. 

Mehlape, 56, was shot at his home in Mankweng Zone 1 in Polokwane on December 28.

Mathole and Sello Michael Molongoane, 49, are the latest suspects arrested in connection with the murder, bringing the suspects behind bars to five, including the victim's daughter. 

The two appeared in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Thursday with their three alleged accomplices: Mologadi Mehlape, 28, Hlolofelo Mogotlane, 33, and Tshepo Ranoto, 34.

Their case was postponed to next week for a formal bail application and further investigations. They were all remanded.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. 

After further investigations, two suspects were arrested separately on Wednesday. The principal was arrested at Moremadi Park after a warrant of arrest was issued. Then positive leads resulted in the arrest of a 49-year-old man who was found at his hiding place in Mahwelereng Zone 1. He was found in possession of ammunition and a 9mm firearm with the serial number [filed off],” said Ledwaba.

The recovered firearm is believed to have been used in the murder. 

Before this, a team of investigators, including a tracking unit team, murder and robbery unit members and private security companies, arrested three suspects separately in Mankweng and Zebediela, including the victim's daughter. 

“During the arrest, a double-cab Ford Ranger, allegedly used to commit the crime, was confiscated. Investigations are ongoing.”

