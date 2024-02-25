Provincial transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane told TimesLIVE: “The law enforcement team on scene has so far confirmed nine fatalities, however they have not concluded the full recovery of the bus at the accident scene. Scores of other occupants sustained injuries, with four being critical. They have all been taken to a local hospital.”
At least 9 people killed as bus ferrying ANC manifesto launch supporters crashes in KZN
Image: Supplied
At least nine people returning home to Mpumalanga after the ANC election manifesto launch in Durban were killed in a bus crash early on Sunday outside Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal.
Police and emergency services were at the scene of the crash at about 5am just before Dumbe Dam on the R33 between Vryheid and Paulpietersburg.
ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said several people were also injured.
“They were returning from the rally, going back home. The leadership of the ANC is on the scene to monitor the situation. We are awaiting the police report and we send our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones,” he said.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a preliminary report indicated the bus was travelling from the Moses Mabhida Stadium when it overturned.
Mathe said the injured were transported to various hospitals.
Provincial transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane told TimesLIVE: “The law enforcement team on scene has so far confirmed nine fatalities, however they have not concluded the full recovery of the bus at the accident scene. Scores of other occupants sustained injuries, with four being critical. They have all been taken to a local hospital.”
Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka added: “After such a hugely successful rally in Moses Mabhida, we are now waking up to such painful news ...
“The investigation has already started, and we are already in touch with the bus owner. Our investigation is looking at the condition of the road, condition of the bus, weather during the times of the accident and the condition of the driver,” said Hlomuka.
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said deputy provincial chairperson Nomagugu Simelane together with party leaders from Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal would assess the situation at the hospital and accident scene.
“Our comrades exemplified an unwavering commitment to the ANC by responding to the rallying call of Mayihlome. It is a true tragedy that there be such a loss of lives after such a memorable day. Their selflessness and commitment to building a better future for generations to come will forever be remembered. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the departed comrades, their relatives, and friends. We also wish those injured a speedy recovery,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation said in an update there were 70 people on board the bus, including the driver. In addition to the nine passengers killed, 23 others were injured. The driver and other passengers escaped without injury.
TimesLIVE
