“Health education is ongoing in the waiting areas in our facilities on hand hygiene and eye care. The department is also providing ongoing information, education and communications material using media platforms to spread awareness about pink eye. This includes what it is, how it can be prevented and where to seek help.”
Pink eye is an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball. This membrane is called the conjunctiva.
When small blood vessels in the conjunctiva become swollen and irritated, they're more visible. This is what causes the whites of the eyes to appear reddish or pink. Pink eye is also called conjunctivitis.
Pink eye is most often caused by a viral infection, also known as viral conjunctivitis, which is highly contagious.
Simelane said those with pink eye symptoms should seek medical assistance as soon as possible.
KZN health dept warns of pink eye outbreak as cases surge past 1,000
The KwaZulu-Natal health department warned of an outbreak of pink eye, particularly in eThekwini.
Provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said the cumulative number of cases jumped from 161 to 1,044 between February 29 and March 3 with most cases reported in the eThekwini district.
“We can confirm on March 3 the province had 1,044 cases of pink eye. At least 1,040 were from eThekwini and four were from Ugu district.”
The growth over the four days is as follows:
To avoid pink eye, Simelane urged the public to practice good personal hygiene including regular handwashing and avoiding the sharing of face cloths, eye cosmetics and pillows.
