Poultry producer Astral recovers after bird flu outbreak

31 January 2024 - 09:44 By Nelson Banya
Astral Foods will bounce back to profitability in the half-year to March 31 as the impact of South Africa's devastating bird flu outbreak and power cuts wanes, it said on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Chayakorn Lot

South Africa's largest poultry producer Astral Foods will bounce back to profitability in the half-year to March 31 as the impact of the country's devastating bird flu outbreak and power cuts wanes, it said on Wednesday.

In a trading statement, Astral said it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) - South Africa's main profit measure - to rise by at least 300% to 654c in the six months to March 31, from 163c during the same period last year.

Astral posted a R621m operating loss, the first in its 23 years of existence, in the year ended September 30.

This was mainly due to costs associated with the outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an infected flock causing a high death rate, as well as diesel costs to provide alternative power amid the country's ongoing electricity crisis.

The company said while diesel expenses remained, the cost had reduced after the intensity of power cuts eased in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Feeding costs have also come down due to lower commodity prices, Astral said.

It still faces water and electricity supply disruptions, while the importation of broiler hatching eggs to rebuild its chicken flock, decimated by bird flu, has added costs.

The company said it was "dismayed" by the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa's decision to lift punitive tariffs on poultry imports, saying there was no shortage of chicken products to justify the move.

South Africa's poultry producers say the move to allow more chicken imports into the country will hurt a sector battling to recover from the avian flu outbreak, an electricity crisis and higher input costs.

Reuters

Astral Foods swings to loss on hits from load-shedding, bird flu

South Africa's biggest poultry producer Astral Foods swung to a full-year loss on Monday, as an ongoing electricity crisis and the country's worst ...
News
2 months ago

Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa due to bird flu

Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from South Africa after the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza in ...
News
4 months ago

South Africa hit by lethal avian flu outbreak

South Africa is dealing with an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) with 50 confirmed cases of the HPAI H7 and 10 of the HPAI H5 ...
News
4 months ago

Electricity, water woes lead to sharp plunge in poultry group's profits

Failing infrastructure and the lack of service delivery from a “government that is asleep at the wheel” is placing a massive cost burden on ...
News
8 months ago

National Treasury nixes VAT removal for poultry ahead of budget

The Treasury contends there is no guarantee suppliers would pass the benefit on to consumers through lower prices
Business
11 months ago
