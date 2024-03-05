South Africa

POLL | Should UJ and Wits University consider moving premises?

05 March 2024 - 12:00 By Rethabile Radebe
Some social media users believe Wits University and the University of Johannesburg should relocate for the safety of students and staff. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Social media users are debating whether the universities of the Witwatersrand and Johannesburg should consider relocating for the safety of students and staff.

While some endorsed the moves others argued relocating would inconvenience students who commute as the two universities are central and close to public transport facilities and affordable accommodation.

The debate comes after a shooting that resulted in the death of second-year UJ student David Nkosingiphile Nxumalo. He was caught in the firing line last Thursday in a drive-by-shooting in Braamfontein.

The shooting is said to be a result of taxi violence.

Two other people were killed in the incident. They were occupants of a BMW parked at the side of a road. It is believed they were the targets.

Nxumalo was aboard a bus carrying students back to their residences when he was hit by a stray bullet. Another student on the bus suffered injuries and is recovering in hospital. 

TimesLIVE

