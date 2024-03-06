South Africa

Cousins kidnapped in North West: Search launched

Search continues for Eastern Cape businessman kidnapped last week

06 March 2024 - 14:05 By TimesLIVE
Police are investigating kidnappings in North West and the Eastern Cape. File photo
Image: Gareth Wilson

Two cousins were intercepted on their way to school on Wednesday and forced into their abductors' getaway car.

Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19, were grabbed in front of a primary school in Brits.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said according to reports “the cousins were driving from Bataviya’s home in Brits going to school at Hartbeespoortdam when the car they were driving in was bumped from the front by a maroon Audi A3, forcing it to stop.”

Two armed men got out of the Audi and ordered the cousins to get into a white Volkswagen Polo GTI.

The suspects got into the Polo and fled the scene with the victims inside, Funani said.

The victims' Mercedes-Benz and the Audi A3 were found at the scene.

Police requested anyone with information that could assist in the investigations to contact the station commander, Brig Ellen Emmanuel, on 082 447 7447.

This comes as Eastern Cape police continue to search for Gqeberha shop owner Neal Ah-Tow, 58, who was kidnapped on March 1 by five armed men as he was about to open his store.

He was shoved into a silver Chev Cruz, which sped off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det-W/O Errol Kleinhans on 083 243 4567, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Gqeberha businessman Neal Ah-Tow was kidnapped on March 1.
Image: SAPS

TimesLIVE

