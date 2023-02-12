‘Bulletproofing my vehicle saved my life,’ says Gauteng would-be hijack victim
As long as assault weapons are freely available on the black market, there will always be a market for armoured vehicles, says manufacturer
12 February 2023 - 19:35
Not many South Africans have the luxury of having gunshots fired at their vehicle window and living to tell the tale. ..
‘Bulletproofing my vehicle saved my life,’ says Gauteng would-be hijack victim
As long as assault weapons are freely available on the black market, there will always be a market for armoured vehicles, says manufacturer
Not many South Africans have the luxury of having gunshots fired at their vehicle window and living to tell the tale. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos