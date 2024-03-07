South Africa

Ekurhuleni taxi strike over, back to normal on Friday, says Santaco

Taxis went on strike in protest over a contract awarded to a bus company

07 March 2024 - 22:02 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Taxi operations in Ekurhuleni, which were affected by the taxi strike on Thursday, will resume on Friday. File photo.
Taxi operations in Ekurhuleni, which were affected by the taxi strike on Thursday, will resume on Friday. File photo.
Image: Arrive Alive

Taxi operations in Ekurhuleni will resume on Friday, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said on Thursday evening. 

The taxi industry in the municipality went on strike on Wednesday in protest over a contract awarded to a private bus company to transport local communities. Taxi operators took to the streets of, among others, Thembisa, Germiston and Vosloorus, and stopped residents from boarding, leaving many schoolchildren and commuters stranded.    

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale and Ekurhuleni transport MMC Andile Mngwevu convened a meeting with the taxi operators on Thursday morning in an effort to address the matter, but the talks collapsed. 

#Thembisa_Online #BREAKING_NEWS [#JUSTIN] Back to normal an agreement has been reached. #No_Strike #No_Shutdown ✍️...

Posted by Thembisa Online on Thursday, March 7, 2024

However, Santaco national spokesperson Rebecca Phala said on Thursday night that after engagements that it had, all taxi operations will resume normally from Friday morning. 

“We want to reiterate our apologies,  we are sorry that commuters are always at the receiving end of some of these disagreements that we have in our daily operations. We are always committed to your safe commuting,” Phala said. 

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL | Taxi industry monster was created by a government without direction

Braamfontein shooting another reminder that the proliferation of the taxi industry has created a sector of society that believes it is above the law
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Taxi strike in Ekurhuleni set to continue as talks break down

The taxi strike in Ekurhuleni that started on Wednesday night looks set to continue on Friday after the collapse of talks between various taxi ...
News
4 hours ago

Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng

Some Gauteng taxi operations, especially in Thembisa, Germiston, Benoni, Katlehong and Vosloorus, are suspended on Thursday after a dispute.
News
16 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa
  2. Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Joslin Smith: mother, three others face charge of human trafficking South Africa
  4. Teacher found hanging, pupil dies after rugby match in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Why Heineken is breaking tradition with a unique bottle design for SA South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court