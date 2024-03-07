Ekurhuleni taxi strike over, back to normal on Friday, says Santaco

Taxi operations in Ekurhuleni will resume on Friday, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said on Thursday evening.

The taxi industry in the municipality went on strike on Wednesday in protest over a contract awarded to a private bus company to transport local communities. Taxi operators took to the streets of, among others, Thembisa, Germiston and Vosloorus, and stopped residents from boarding, leaving many schoolchildren and commuters stranded.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale and Ekurhuleni transport MMC Andile Mngwevu convened a meeting with the taxi operators on Thursday morning in an effort to address the matter, but the talks collapsed.