Police in Limpopo have launched a search after a man was shot and critically injured while attempting to assist a woman who was being robbed.
According to police, the incident happened at about 9am on Wednesday at Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects were driving a white Polo with registration number LN 85 VM GP.
He said preliminary investigations indicate the man heard a woman screaming for help and rushed to the scene.
“On arrival he found the woman was robbed of her bank card at the ATM by three unidentified assailants. Other community members were trying to assist.
"Acting on instinct, the man also intervened but was shot by one of the suspects.
"The attackers fled the scene, leaving the victim critically injured. Emergency services responded swiftly and the victim was transported to hospital.”
Ledwaba said police have opened a case of attempted murder and will open a robbery case when the complainant is located.
“An extensive manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspects,” he said.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Capt Sydney Dama, on 082 469 1035, the nearest police station or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or to use the MySAPS App.
TimesLIVE
Man wounded while assisting woman who was being robbed
Image: File photo
Police in Limpopo have launched a search after a man was shot and critically injured while attempting to assist a woman who was being robbed.
According to police, the incident happened at about 9am on Wednesday at Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects were driving a white Polo with registration number LN 85 VM GP.
He said preliminary investigations indicate the man heard a woman screaming for help and rushed to the scene.
“On arrival he found the woman was robbed of her bank card at the ATM by three unidentified assailants. Other community members were trying to assist.
"Acting on instinct, the man also intervened but was shot by one of the suspects.
"The attackers fled the scene, leaving the victim critically injured. Emergency services responded swiftly and the victim was transported to hospital.”
Ledwaba said police have opened a case of attempted murder and will open a robbery case when the complainant is located.
“An extensive manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspects,” he said.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Capt Sydney Dama, on 082 469 1035, the nearest police station or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or to use the MySAPS App.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cousins kidnapped in North West: Search launched
Gunmen with high-calibre firearms 'randomly open fire' at tavern killing 3
Gauteng to spend R4.1bn on highways as part of deal to end e-tolls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos