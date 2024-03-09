South Africa

Counterfeit goods worth R9m seized in operation in Joburg CBD

09 March 2024 - 12:56 By TimesLIVE
Law enforcement seizes counterfeit goods in the Joburg CBD.
Image: Supplied

Police have confirmed the seizure of counterfeit goods worth over R9m in an operation in the Joburg CBD on Friday.

The operation was led by the national counterfeit unit and included officials from the SA Revenue Service, Gauteng metro police, brand protectors, crime prevention wardens and security companies.

“During the operation, the team seized over 11,000 counterfeit items such as clothing apparel, shoes, watches, handbags and sunglasses. This was the third takedown operation in Gauteng in the past four weeks,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said.

“In addition, the team also seized over R8m worth of counterfeit goods during a takedown operation in Rustenburg, North West, last week. This brings the total value of counterfeit goods seized for the past four weeks to over R30m.”

The national counterfeit goods unit, in collaboration with its various crime-fighting partners, has seized more than R200m worth of counterfeit goods and more than R1m in cash during multiple operations in different parts of the country since the unit was established in November last year. 

TimesLIVE

