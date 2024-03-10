South Africa

Eskom announces load-shedding update for the week

10 March 2024 - 14:44 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eskom says 3,330MW of generation capacity is expected to return to service by Wednesday. Stock photo.
Eskom says 3,330MW of generation capacity is expected to return to service by Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Load-shedding will remain suspended on Sunday until 4pm when stage 1 load-shedding will resume until 5am on Monday.

Thereafter load-shedding will be suspended again from 5am until 4pm on Monday followed by stage 2 load-shedding until 5am on Tuesday. This pattern of no load-shedding until 4pm and stage 2 load-shedding until 5am will be repeated daily until further notice, Eskom said.

“This is as a result of the recovery of emergency reserves, the return of three generating units and the anticipated weekday demand,” it said.

It said 3,330MW of generation capacity was expected to return to service by Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Slow GDP recovery under way after narrow escape from recession

Stronger economic growth adequate to materially improve the fiscal prognosis and employment may seem out of reach after after a week in which data ...
Business Times
22 hours ago

Load-shedding suspended during the day this weekend

There will be no load-shedding from 5am to 4pm this weekend, Eskom announced on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Eskom again takes load-shedding responsibility from Ekurhuleni

Eskom will from Friday resume directly load-shedding of Ekurhuleni customers after the city's repeated failure to adhere to the agreed-upon code of ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pastor arrested for allegedly trying to buy a car using fraudulent documents South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Top tax tips for entrepreneurs who are self-employed News
  4. Eskom announces load-shedding update for the week South Africa
  5. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'