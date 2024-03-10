South Africa

Pastor arrested for allegedly trying to buy a car using fraudulent documents

Police pounce on him after submitting document at a Polokwane dealer

10 March 2024 - 13:02
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Groblesdal pastor has been arrested for trying to purchase a luxury vehicle using fraudulent documents
A Groblesdal pastor has been arrested for trying to purchase a luxury vehicle using fraudulent documents
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Limpopo police have arrested a Groblersdal pastor who allegedly tried to use fraudulent documents to purchase a luxury vehicle. 

Col Malesela Ledwaba said the 30-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday after it was discovered he had submitted false documents in an attempt to purchase a luxury vehicle at a Polokwane dealership. 

“During the arrest, police confiscated the fraudulent bank statement, proof of employment and salary advice.

“It was established that the suspect used the details of an unsuspecting female congregant to create a profile and forged the document,” Ledwaba said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Safa offices raided by the Hawks over loss of R1.3m linked to Jordaan

The SA Football Association (Safa) headquarters in Nasrec, Johannesburg, were raided by the serious commercial crime investigation unit, a division ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trio nabbed during anti-crime operations to appear in various Limpopo courts

Three people will appear in various Limpopo courts after their arrests during the past week.
News
1 day ago

Man with fatal stab wounds discovered in car in Jane Furse

Police in Limpopo are investigating a case of murder after the discovery of an unidentified man's body with stab wounds inside a motor vehicle on ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty South Africa
  3. Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng South Africa
  4. Police nab eight suspects after diplomat robbed in car remote jamming incident ... South Africa
  5. Top tax tips for entrepreneurs who are self-employed News

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'