Clover has recalled 10,776 units of GoNuts Peanut Butter after tests revealed higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin.
This comes after last month's recalls of Pick n Pay’s 1kg No Name, Dischem’s Lifestyle brand 400g and 800g smooth and crunchy, Wazoogles (different sizes), Eat Naked (different sizes) and Woolworths’ peanut butter dairy ice cream.
Consumers in possession of Clover Go Nuts 400g peanut butter with best-before dates of June 12, 18 and 2025 and July 19 2025 are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the point of purchase for full refunds.
The risk of consuming products with higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin may lead to health complications like nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, the National Consumer Commission said.
Clover peanut butter recalled, 6th product taken off shelves over toxin levels
