South Africa

Two police officers accused of soliciting R15,000 bribe

11 March 2024 - 07:52
A warrant officer and a constable allegedly demanded a R15,000 bribe. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Two Pretorial Central police officers are expected to appear at the city's magistrate's court on Monday over allegations of corruption.

They were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Saturday.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the officers stopped a couple at 1pm on February 28 while driving in the Pretoria CBD.

The warrant officer and constable allegedly ordered the husband to move from the driver's seat to the back, and the vehicle was driven by one of the officers.

“They allegedly told the couple they were driving to the department of home affairs to verify the husband's citizenship. They drove to home affairs and parked in front of the building,” he said.

The officers then allegedly drove to a bank with the wife for her to withdraw money from her account.

The woman withdrew R15,000 which was allegedly given to the officers.

Shuping said: “The matter was reported to Ipid on  February 29 2024 for investigations.” 

TimesLIVE

