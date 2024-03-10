South Africa

North West municipal official allegedly involved in accident which claims life of homeless man

Police confirm they are investigating a case of culpable homicide

10 March 2024 - 16:58
North West police are investigating a culpable homicide case after the driver of a Nissan Magnite hit a pedestrian, who died on the scene, near Madibeng Mall on Monday, March 4, at 10.15pm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

North West police are investigating a case of culpable homicide allegedly involving a member of the mayoral committee in the Madibeng local municipality after a homeless man was knocked over and killed by a vehicle. 

While police did not want to name the politician, they confirmed that an accident happened on Monday. 

“Brits police are investigating a culpable homicide case. The incident was reported on Monday at 10.15pm at Hendrik Verwoerd Avenue, next to Madibeng Mall. 

“The driver of a Nissan Magnite collided with a pedestrian, who died on the scene. He [the victim] is unknown.

“No arrests have been made and an investigation continues. The driver is known to the police, but I cannot mention the name as this person was not charged at this stage,” said North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Adele Myburgh. 

TimesLIVE has the name of the MMC allegedly involved in the accident, but they cannot be named as they have not appeared in court yet. 

TimesLIVE

