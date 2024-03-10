Mpumalanga police arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly robbed bus passengers in Emahlathini near Piet Retief on Saturday.
Police stopped the bus after receiving information about a man robbing passengers of their possessions, police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.
He said they found an unloaded firearm on one of the passengers which they confiscated.
“After failing to produce a firearm licence, they locked him up and charged him for illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as for robbery,” Mdhluli said
He said the firearm would be taken for ballistic testing to determine whether it had been previously used in the commission of crimes elsewhere.
In another incident, members from border policing at Jeppes Reef arrested a 27-year-old woman in possession of 2.35kg of dagga on the R570 Road.
The woman from Eswatini was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of dagga.
The man is expected to appear in the Piet Retief magistrate's court and the woman in the Nkomazi magistrate's court in Tonga on Monday.
Mpumalanga police arrest man who 'robbed' bus passengers, seize firearm
Image: SAPS
