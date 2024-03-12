South Africa

R21 North opens on Tuesday after mayonnaise spillage that led to looting

The road has been opened since 9am and is now back to normal

12 March 2024 - 17:08 By TimesLIVE
The accident response team managed to clean up a portion of the R21 North in Ekurhuleni after a truck carrying mayonnaise lost its load on Monday, leading to looting.
Image: EMPD

The spillage of mayonnaise on the R21 in Ekurhuleni on Monday afternoon, which led to looting, took overnight to clear and the road was fully opened on Tuesday. 

EMPD spokesperson Marie Mashishi said a heavy truck, packed with mayonnaise bottles, lost its load on the R21 North between Pomona Road and Benoni on-ramp on Monday afternoon. 

“Motorists were looting, and the looting was stopped by EMPD officers,” Mashishi said.

Images and videos taken on the scene showed how the white substance was left smeared on the tar road along with debris of broken bottles. 

In some videos, motorists could be seen stopping their cars on the side of the road and helping themselves to some of the mayonnaise bottles that hadn’t broken.  

Three lanes were closed on Monday afternoon as the clean-up operation began. 

“The road has been opened since 9am and it is now back to normal,” Mashishi said on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

