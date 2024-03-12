R21 North opens on Tuesday after mayonnaise spillage that led to looting

“Motorists were looting, and the looting was stopped by EMPD officers,” Mashishi said.

Images and videos taken on the scene showed how the white substance was left smeared on the tar road along with debris of broken bottles.

In some videos, motorists could be seen stopping their cars on the side of the road and helping themselves to some of the mayonnaise bottles that hadn’t broken.

Three lanes were closed on Monday afternoon as the clean-up operation began.

“The road has been opened since 9am and it is now back to normal,” Mashishi said on Tuesday.

