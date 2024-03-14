Girl, 7, allegedly sexually assaulted by grade 7 pupil at Limpopo school

An urgent investigation is under way in Limpopo after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a grade 7 pupil.
The incident was reported to have occurred on Monday between 8am and 2pm at a primary school in Phalaborwa.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the girl called her mother at work to complain about discomfort in her private area.
“Subsequently, upon returning home, the child revealed that a grade 7 learner from her school put a stick inside her private parts and she is feeling pain. The victim was swiftly transported to the nearest hospital for medical attention and has been admitted for further care and evaluation,” said Ledwaba.
Ledwaba said the incident was reported to the Phalaborwa police and a case was registered and transferred to the family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit in Phalaborwa for further investigation.
“Given that the alleged perpetrator is a minor, a thorough assessment will be conducted by a probation officer or social worker as part of the investigative process,” he said.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said schools should be secure environments where pupils can concentrate on their studies without fear of sexual abuse or bullying.
Hadebe urged parents to prioritise open communication and foster trusting relationships with their children. By doing so, she said, children will feel safe “and encouraged to confide in their parents about any instances of this kind, ensuring their wellbeing and safety”.
