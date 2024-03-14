South Africa

Girl, 7, allegedly sexually assaulted by grade 7 pupil at Limpopo school

When she returned home, the child revealed that a grade 7 pupil from her school had “put a stick inside her private parts and she is feeling pain”.

14 March 2024 - 07:45
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The child called her mother at work to ask for help.
The child called her mother at work to ask for help.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

An urgent investigation is under way in Limpopo after a seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a grade 7 pupil.

The incident was reported to have occurred on Monday between 8am and 2pm at a primary school in Phalaborwa.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the girl called her mother at work to complain about discomfort in her private area.

“Subsequently, upon returning home, the child revealed that a grade 7 learner from her school put a stick inside her private parts and she is feeling pain. The victim was swiftly transported to the nearest hospital for medical attention and has been admitted for further care and evaluation,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said the incident was reported to the Phalaborwa police and a case was registered and transferred to the family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit in Phalaborwa for further investigation.

“Given that the alleged perpetrator is a minor, a thorough assessment will be conducted by a probation officer or social worker as part of the investigative process,” he said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said schools should be secure environments where pupils can concentrate on their studies without fear of sexual abuse or bullying.

Hadebe urged parents to prioritise open communication and foster trusting relationships with their children. By doing so, she said, children will feel safe “and encouraged to confide in their parents about any instances of this kind, ensuring their wellbeing and safety”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Police deplore rape of girl, 3, allegedly by boys aged nine

As the victim and alleged perpetrators are underage, a probation officer and social worker will assist police in the investigation.
News
2 days ago

Child’s virginity ‘broken by the man who brought her into this world’, court finds

North West father fails in his appeal against rape conviction and life sentence
News
11 hours ago

Family attacks woman who had partner jailed for raping their child

Moments after the mother of a toddler who was raped by her father received news that the baby’s dad had been sentenced to two life terms for ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Sifiso Mkhwanazi guilty of murdering and raping six Joburg sex workers

The killings were premeditated and planned, court finds.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg’s dry taps: Valve found in closed position South Africa
  2. FNB cuts price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R69 news
  3. GEPF concerned about pension fund data leak in ransomware attack South Africa
  4. 'Church member' arrested after triple murder of Egyptian Coptic monks in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Whistle-blower protection ‘needed’ as businessman Reddy puts up R5m reward for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance