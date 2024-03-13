Child’s virginity ‘broken by the man who brought her into this world’, court finds
North West father fails in his appeal against rape conviction and life sentence
13 March 2024 - 22:01
A father found guilty of raping his 14-year-old daughter, who challenged his conviction and the life sentence he received in the Mahikeng high court, has been sent back to prison. ..
