Police are making progress in combating blue light gang robbers with another arrest in Dawn Park in Gauteng.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, announcing the bust on Monday , said the suspect belongs to a syndicate whose members hijack and rob motorists while posing as law enforcement officers.
Uniforms belonging to traffic police and multiple blue lights were seized.
Mathe said in the past six months eight suspected blue light gang members have been arrested.
Blue light gang: Suspect nabbed in Boksburg
Image: SAPS
