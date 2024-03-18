South Africa

Three bread company employees arrested for ‘lying about 'hijacking’

18 March 2024 - 07:21
Sterkspruit police arrested three bread company employees at the weekend. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Three employees from a bread company have been arrested after cash was found hidden in their load, casting doubt on their alleged hijacking. 

The trio will appear in the Sterkspruit magistrate's court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Ursula Roelofse said the driver contacted police on Saturday, saying his two crew members and himself were stopped by five suspects in a white Ford bakkie in Herschel.

“They told officers they managed to run away and when they returned, they found the safe and the money missing. They then drove to the police station to report the incident,” said Roelofse.

She said during the preliminary investigation, police searched the truck and found money hidden among crates of bread.

She said the trio failed to provide a reasonable explanation about the hidden cash and the three men, aged 29, 38 and 40, were arrested on charges of theft and perjury. 

TimesLIVE

